Iran Mobilises 1 Million Fighters to Counter Potential US Ground Invasion



Iran has announced the mobilisation of one million troops to defend against what it calls a “suicidal” US ground offensive. Tehran is prioritising the protection of Kharg Island, the hub for nearly 90% of the nation’s oil exports.





According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, enthusiasm is surging among the country’s land forces, with volunteers flooding recruitment centers for the Basij paramilitary, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the regular army.





Officials warned that any US attempt to forcibly open the Strait of Hormuz would be an act of “self-sacrifice,” asserting Iran’s readiness to close the strategic waterway and repel foreign forces.



Source: Middle East Monitor