Iran mocks Donald Trump by posting AI video of ‘Jesus throwing him into hell’

An Iranian diplomatic mission has sparked controversy after sharing an AI-generated video depicting a religious figure confronting US President Donald Trump, following backlash over an image he posted portraying himself in a messianic role.

The video, shared by the Iranian Embassy, shows a dramatized scene in which a figure representing Jesus confronts Trump and declares, “Your reckoning has come,” before ‘striking him and casting him into a fiery pit’ The clip was created in response to an earlier image Trump posted on Truth Social, where he appeared as a Christ-like figure healing a man.

Defending the original image, Trump told reporters: “It wasn’t a depiction. It was me. I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with the Red Cross as a Red Cross worker, which we support, and only the fake news could come up with that one. It was supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

The image drew strong reactions online, with critics accusing the president of blasphemy and comparing the portrayal to religious warnings about false messianic figures.

The controversy has also drawn in international figures. Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, condemned remarks Trump made about Pope Leo XIV, saying: “I condemn the insult to Your Excellency on behalf of the great nation of Iran, and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person. I wish you glory by Allah.”

The dispute comes amid wider tensions between Trump and the Pope, after the US president criticised the pontiff, saying he was “not doing a good job.” In response, Pope Leo said he would continue speaking out on global issues, particularly war and peace.

“I don’t want to get into a debate with him,” the Pope said. “I don’t think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing. I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promote dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems.”

The exchange has unfolded alongside ongoing geopolitical tensions, with both the United States and Iran engaged in fragile diplomatic efforts following recent hostilities.