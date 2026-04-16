U.S.–Iran Near “Temporary MOU” Deal to Ease Tensions



Diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran are showing signs of movement, as both sides shift away from a comprehensive peace agreement toward a temporary Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at preventing further escalation.





According to emerging details, limited progress has been made on key issues, particularly the management of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint.





Sources indicate that Iran is considering easing certain shipping restrictions in exchange for partial access to frozen financial assets. Another proposal under discussion would allow vessels to safely transit along the Omani side of the strait, contingent on progress in negotiations.





However, major disagreements remain unresolved. The United States is pushing for a long-term halt to Iran’s uranium enrichment and the removal of highly enriched uranium from the country. Iran, on the other hand, is seeking a shorter timeframe of 3–5 years while maintaining its right to pursue a peaceful nuclear program.





If finalized, the temporary MOU would establish a 60-day window for both sides to negotiate a broader and more permanent agreement, likely involving international oversight





For now, the situation reflects a strategic pause not a resolution, but a calculated effort to contain tensions and avoid a wider confrontation.