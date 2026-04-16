ZAMBIA  CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONDEMNS ATTACKS ON POPE LEO XIV BY TRUMP AND OTHERS, URGES GLOBAL LEADERS TO EMBRACE PEACE.

ZCCB CONDEMNS ATTACKS ON POPE LEO XIV BY TRUMP AND OTHERS, URGES GLOBAL LEADERS TO EMBRACE PEACE.





The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has expressed strong concern over recent public attacks on Pope Leo XIV by the U.S. President Donald Trump, his Vice President James Donald “JD” Vance and others, describing the remarks as troubling and divisive.





In a statement issued today, April 16, 2026, the Bishops declared their full solidarity with Pope Leo XIV, praising his commitment to peace, dialogue, and reconciliation in a world marked by conflict.





ZCCB President Archbishop Ignatius Chama said the Holy Father’s mission reflects the Gospel’s call to be peacemakers, urging global leaders to reject violence and embrace justice and unity.





The Bishops warned that war continues to destroy lives and undermine the common good, calling on those in positions of power to pursue peaceful solutions and avoid inflammatory rhetoric.





They further encouraged Pope Leo XIV to remain steadfast in his apostolic mission, assuring him of their prayers and support while appealing to all leaders to promote dialogue as the only path to lasting peace.



ZCCB