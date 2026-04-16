Propagandists have been put to shame.. Awe ba ECZ mwa bombeni mukwai- Simon Mulenga Mwila

ECZ’S FAIR DELIMITATION PROCESS: A LESSON FOR US ALL

I have been following the conversations around this ECZ delimitation, and honestly… some of the things we were telling people as opposition were just not adding up.

At some point abantu were even being told ati Southern Province will get like 25 constituencies out of the new ones.

25?

Based on what exactly?

Now the numbers are out and reality has landed.

Eastern – 9

Southern – 9

Central – 8

Copperbelt – 7

North Western – 7

Western – 7

Lusaka – 6

Muchinga – 6

Northern – 6

Luapula – 5

ECZ has not disappointed anyone. We disappointed ourselves by pushing figures we could not justify.

Delimitation is not politics where you just throw numbers. There is population, geography, and proper criteria behind it.

You can’t just wake up and allocate constituencies based on wishful thinking.

As opposition, we need to understand our role. Our job is to provide checks and balances. Not noise. Not misleading people with fake information and rumours.

If we want to be taken seriously, we must start acting like a serious alternative.

People are not fools. They can see when we are guessing and when we actually know what we are talking about.

Politics is not just about opposing everything. Sometimes you must have the courage to admit when a process has been handled fairly.

That is how you build credibility.

And without credibility, you have nothing.

Propagandists have been put to shame.. Awe ba ECZ mwa bombeni mukwai… 🤝 ☺️

Simon Mulenga Mwila – Aspiring Mayor of Lusaka.

(DBA Student, MBA, LLM, LLB, Legal Practitioner, Commissioner for Oaths, Notary Public)