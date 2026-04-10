Iran Moves to Ban U.S. and Israel-Linked Tankers from Strait of Hormuz



A senior Iranian lawmaker has revealed a new parliamentary proposal that would permanently bar oil tankers linked to the United States and Israel from passing through the Strait of Hormuz.





Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran’s parliamentary national security committee, stated that the ban would also extend to any vessels traveling to or from Israel.





He further warned that countries acting against what Iran calls the “resistance front” could also face restrictions, signaling a potential widening of the measure.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, and any move to restrict access could have major implications for global energy markets and shipping security.





The proposal highlights rising tensions in the region, with fears growing over possible disruptions to global oil supply and further escalation in the ongoing conflict