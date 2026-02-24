Iran Poised to Acquire China’s Deadly CM-302 Supersonic Missiles – A Game-Changer in Naval Warfare Amid US Tensions!





In a major escalation of military capabilities, Iran is reportedly on the verge of sealing a deal with China to purchase advanced CM-302 supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles. These missiles boast a 290 km range, fly low and fast to dodge ship defenses, and could pose a significant threat to naval vessels, including US warships in the region.





This development comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and deepening Iran-China ties, potentially reshaping dynamics in the Middle East. No delivery timeline has been set, but sources indicate the agreement is nearing completion.





Source: Reuters (exclusive report based on six knowledgeable sources).