IRAN PROTESTS TURN DEADLY: SECURITY FORCES OPEN FIRE, AT LEAST 2 KILLED



Things are heating up fast in Iran as cost-of-living protests spill into rural spots like Lordegan.





Security forces there cracked down hard, opening fire on crowds and killing at least 2 people in clashes, per state media.



Rights group Hengaw’s calling it higher, with several dead and wounded from direct shots.





Footage hit social media showing protesters hauling bodies off the streets and storming a local courthouse in rage.





This marks the first civilian deaths since the demos kicked off over the weekend, fueled by a tanking economy, skyrocketing prices, and folks fed up with the regime’s grip.





Protesters chucked stones, forces responded with live rounds, and now a Basij volunteer from the Revolutionary Guard was killed too in the mix.



Unrest’s spreading, with reports of more rallies nationwide.





Eyes on how far this goes, echoes of past uprisings?



Source: Reuters, AFP, Ynet, Hengaw via social media