BREAKING: Iran Reaffirms Military Ties with Russia Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict





Tehran has declared that military cooperation with Moscow will continue unabated. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated the partnership, longstanding and no secret, persists and is expected to endure despite the ongoing war.





This comes as U.S. intelligence sources report Russia is sharing targeting data on American troops, warships, and aircraft in the region—information that could aid Iranian strikes on U.S. forces. Multiple outlets, including The Washington Post, CNN, and NBC News, cite officials confirming Moscow’s provision of satellite imagery and location details since the conflict intensified.





The two nations formalized deeper ties through a 2025 strategic partnership agreement focused on defense, technology, and countering shared threats—though it includes no mutual defense clause requiring direct intervention.





Russia has publicly urged de-escalation and diplomatic solutions while denying formal aid requests from Iran. Yet reports highlight ongoing exchanges: Iran supplied drones and missiles for Russia’s Ukraine campaign, while Moscow has assisted Tehran’s missile and nuclear efforts over years.





The reaffirmation signals both sides’ intent to sustain their axis against Western pressure, even as the U.S.-Israel operation against Iran enters its second week with no clear end in sight.