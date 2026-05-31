Iran Reasserts Control Over Hormuz Strait As U.S. Deal Remains Out Of Reach



Iran has once again reaffirmed its position over the Strait of Hormuz as negotiations with the United States continue to face major obstacles, with no final agreement reached despite weeks of intense diplomatic efforts.





Iranian officials insist that any future arrangement involving shipping routes, navigation management, or security mechanisms in the strategic waterway must remain under regional authority, particularly involving Iran and Oman. Meanwhile, Washington continues rejecting any framework that could be interpreted as giving Tehran formal control over one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints.





The dispute comes as both sides remain divided over several critical issues, including Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, sanctions relief, military activity in the Gulf, and the future structure of maritime operations through the Strait of Hormuz.





Despite reports of draft ceasefire frameworks and ongoing indirect talks, officials on both sides continue sending conflicting signals, suggesting that a comprehensive agreement remains elusive.





The Strait of Hormuz carries a major share of global oil shipments, making any disagreement over its control a matter with potentially far-reaching consequences for international energy markets and regional security.