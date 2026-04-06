Iran Rejects Reopening Strait of Hormuz for Temporary Ceasefire





Iran has officially rejected proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, signaling a hardline stance amid rapidly escalating tensions.





A senior Iranian official stated that Tehran does not view Washington as genuinely prepared for a permanent ceasefire, reinforcing its decision to keep the vital shipping route closed.





The situation continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with developments unfolding minute by minute and hour by hour.





If no breakthrough is achieved, the conflict risks escalating into the most intense phase since the war began now entering its fifth week of sustained fighting.