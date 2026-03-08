Iran Rejects Temporary Ceasefire, Demands Permanent End to War



Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has firmly rejected any temporary ceasefire with the United States and Israel, insisting only a permanent resolution will secure lasting peace and safety for his nation.





In a recent NBC News interview, Araghchi dismissed claims that Iran sought de-escalation talks, denying U.S. assertions of back-channel outreach via the CIA. He stated Iran has no interest in negotiating while under attack, citing past broken truces where hostilities resumed mid-discussion.





Araghchi declared Iran is prepared to confront even a full U.S. ground invasion, calling it a “big disaster” for American forces. He emphasized continued resistance until a definitive end to the conflict, warning that half-measures would fail to protect Iran’s people and sovereignty.





The defiant stance, shared widely by pro-Iranian accounts including @ShaykhSulaiman, comes amid escalating strikes on Iranian targets and Tehran’s vows to expand its response to include U.S. economic interests in the region. Tehran shows no sign of backing down.