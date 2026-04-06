Iran Releases Images of Mojtaba Khamenei Inside War Room, Displaying Israeli Nuclear Site



Iranian state media has released images showing Mojtaba Khamenei during his first visit to a military command center (war room).



Inside the facility, a large display prominently featured the Negev Nuclear Research Center, also widely known as the Dimona Nuclear Reactor, located in the Negev desert, Israel.





The screen clearly displayed the label “DIMONA NUCLEAR REACTOR” along with geographic coordinates 31.0013°N 35.1445°E, matching the actual location of the site.



The presence of such imagery inside a military command environment is likely to intensify concerns over escalating tensions and the potential targeting of strategic nuclear infrastructure.

Images of Mojtaba Khamenei Inside War Room, Displaying Israeli Nuclear Site



Iranian state media has released images showing Mojtaba Khamenei during his first visit to a military command center (war room).





Inside the facility, a large display prominently featured the Negev Nuclear Research Center, also widely known as the Dimona Nuclear Reactor, located in the Negev desert, Israel.





The screen clearly displayed the label “DIMONA NUCLEAR REACTOR” along with geographic coordinates 31.0013°N 35.1445°E, matching the actual location of the site.





The presence of such imagery inside a military command environment is likely to intensify concerns over escalating tensions and the potential targeting of strategic nuclear infrastructure.