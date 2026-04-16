Iran Restores Strike-damaged Railway Bridges, Resumes Train Services Across Multiple Lines





Iran has announced the restoration of railway bridges and tracks damaged during nearly 40 days of conflict with the United States and Israel, with train services resuming on multiple key national lines.





Iranian rail authorities confirmed that six sections of the network were targeted during the conflict, including bridges in Qom, Kashan, Zanjan, Hashtrud, Rey County, and Chaharbagh in Alborz Province. Engineering teams have since completed repairs across all six sites, with some reconstructed in under 48 hours.





The director general of East Azerbaijan Railways, Alireza Soleimani, confirmed via Iran’s official IRNA news agency that both the Tabriz-Tehran and Tabriz-Mashhad lines are fully operational again following a four-to-five-day suspension. The international Tehran-Tabriz-Van service, connecting Iran to Turkey, also resumed using rebuilt sections of track.





In Qom Province, the Taj-Khatun bridge, a seven-arch structure on the southern rail corridor, was rebuilt in under 40 hours according to provincial authorities. A train was also filmed crossing the restored Yahya Abad Bridge in Kashan, which had been struck on April 7.





Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani separately stated that reconstruction of damaged buildings across the country is expected to take between three months and two years. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 9.





NOTE: These restoration claims originate primarily from Iranian state media, including PressTV, Tasnim, and IRNA. The status of the B1 Bridge in Karaj, described by U.S. President Trump as “the biggest bridge in Iran” when struck on April 2, has not been confirmed as restored by any independent source.



Sources: IRNA, AFP via Times of Israel, Al Jazeera, New Civil Engineer (April 13-14, 2026)