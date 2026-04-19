Iran Retains Significant Military Capability Despite Weeks Of U.S.-israeli Strikes



Despite one of the most intensive bombing campaigns in modern history, Iran has preserved a substantial portion of its pre-war military arsenal, according to U.S. intelligence assessments cited by The New York Times.





New intelligence figures reveal Iran still retains access to roughly 70% of its pre-war ballistic missile stockpile, approximately 60% of its missile launchers, and around 40% of its attack drone arsenal.





The higher-than-expected figures are largely attributed to Iran’s pre-war dispersal strategy. Weapons were stored deep inside hardened “missile cities” some burrowed over 1,500 feet into granite mountains making them extremely difficult to destroy.

Iran has also been actively excavating launchers buried by strikes, recovering an estimated 100 additional launchers since the April 8 ceasefire took effect.





These assessments stand in stark contrast to earlier official statements. The Pentagon had claimed to have degraded roughly 90% of Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, while Israeli military officials stated 70% of launchers were disabled by day 16 of the conflict. Intelligence analysts note Iran deliberately kept its launch rate low throughout the campaign to conserve its inventory.



Bloomberg, CNN, and NBC News have all independently corroborated the core findings, each citing separate U.S. intelligence sources.



Source: The New York Times, corroborated by Bloomberg, CNN, and NBC News