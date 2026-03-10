Iran says any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and US ambassadors will get free passage through the Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s IRGC Dangles Strait of Hormuz Access: Expel US and Israeli Ambassadors or Stay Blocked





Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard just laid down a stark ultimatum. Any Arab or European nation that boots the American and Israeli ambassadors from its soil gets full, unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow. Refuse, and your tankers remain locked out amid the ongoing conflict.





This move comes as global oil flows choke, prices spike, and the vital chokepoint stays a flashpoint. Iran openly rewards diplomatic betrayal of Washington and Jerusalem while punishing allies who stand firm.





The message is clear: align with the regime’s anti-Western axis or face economic strangulation. No ambiguity, no compromise. The IRGC is weaponizing one of the world’s most critical sea lanes to force a choice.