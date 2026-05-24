Iran says it shot down Israeli surveillance drone near Strait of Hormuz



Iranian state-linked media reported that Iranian forces downed an Israeli surveillance drone over Hormozgan Province in southern Iran and recovered the wreckage with support from naval units near the Strait of Hormuz.





According to reports, the drone was identified as an Israeli-made “Orbiter” reconnaissance UAV used for intelligence and surveillance missions. Iranian media claimed the aircraft was intercepted by air defense forces before crashing.





The incident comes as tensions remain extremely high across the region despite ongoing diplomatic discussions involving the United States and Iran. Military activity around the Strait of Hormuz continues to be closely monitored due to its importance to global oil and shipping routes.





Neither Israel nor U.S. officials immediately commented on the Iranian claims.