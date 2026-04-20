Iran says no plan yet for next round of talks

Iran has no plan at present for a next round of talks, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

“As I am speaking to you now, we have no plan for the next round of negotiations,” Baghaei told a press conference.

His comments come amid uncertainty over whether further discussions between Tehran and Washington will take place.

Iran said the United States has shown a lack of seriousness in pursuing diplomacy, citing what it described as repeated violations of the ceasefire.

Baghaei said Washington’s actions, including what he called breaches of agreements related to Lebanon and efforts to impose a naval blockade on Iran, undermined trust.

“The United States, through contradictory behavior and continuous violations of the ceasefire, has shown it is not serious about pursuing diplomacy,” Baghaei told a press conference.

He described recent US actions, including what he said was an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel, as a “clear act of aggression” under United Nations resolutions.

“This clear contradiction between words and actions increases the Iranian people’s distrust of US intentions,” he said, adding that Iran would decide on the future of talks based on its national interests.