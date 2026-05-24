Iran says the United States privately told them to ignore Trump’s public threats because they were mainly for “domestic media purposes.”

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🚨 Embarrassing.

Iran says the United States privately told them to ignore Trump’s public threats because they were mainly for “domestic media purposes.”

So while Trump is publicly posting things like:



“TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”

and threatening Iran on Truth Social…

his own officials were reportedly telling Tehran behind closed doors:

“Don’t take the public statements too seriously.”



🚨 That means America’s biggest geopolitical crisis might partly be political theater for television, oil markets, and voters.

🚨 Now even some of Trump’s own hardline allies are getting angry.

Pro-Israel figures and hawkish Republicans are openly warning that if these reports are true, Trump is quietly backing away from confrontation while pretending to escalate publicly.



Which creates a bizarre situation:

Trump is acting tough for cameras…
while diplomats are apparently asking Iran not to react too strongly to his own statements.



🚨 This is why trust in politics keeps collapsing.

Because governments increasingly speak in two languages:

one for the cameras
another behind closed doors



And sometimes their own allies only discover the truth after foreign governments leak it first.

#ukashaexplains #news #fblifestyle #Trump  #iran

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