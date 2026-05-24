🚨 Embarrassing.



Iran says the United States privately told them to ignore Trump’s public threats because they were mainly for “domestic media purposes.”



So while Trump is publicly posting things like:





“TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”



and threatening Iran on Truth Social…



his own officials were reportedly telling Tehran behind closed doors:



“Don’t take the public statements too seriously.”





🚨 That means America’s biggest geopolitical crisis might partly be political theater for television, oil markets, and voters.



🚨 Now even some of Trump’s own hardline allies are getting angry.



Pro-Israel figures and hawkish Republicans are openly warning that if these reports are true, Trump is quietly backing away from confrontation while pretending to escalate publicly.





Which creates a bizarre situation:



Trump is acting tough for cameras…

while diplomats are apparently asking Iran not to react too strongly to his own statements.





🚨 This is why trust in politics keeps collapsing.



Because governments increasingly speak in two languages:



one for the cameras

another behind closed doors





And sometimes their own allies only discover the truth after foreign governments leak it first.



#ukashaexplains #news #fblifestyle #Trump #iran