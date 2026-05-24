🚨 Embarrassing.
Iran says the United States privately told them to ignore Trump’s public threats because they were mainly for “domestic media purposes.”
So while Trump is publicly posting things like:
“TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”
and threatening Iran on Truth Social…
his own officials were reportedly telling Tehran behind closed doors:
“Don’t take the public statements too seriously.”
🚨 That means America’s biggest geopolitical crisis might partly be political theater for television, oil markets, and voters.
🚨 Now even some of Trump’s own hardline allies are getting angry.
Pro-Israel figures and hawkish Republicans are openly warning that if these reports are true, Trump is quietly backing away from confrontation while pretending to escalate publicly.
Which creates a bizarre situation:
Trump is acting tough for cameras…
while diplomats are apparently asking Iran not to react too strongly to his own statements.
🚨 This is why trust in politics keeps collapsing.
Because governments increasingly speak in two languages:
one for the cameras
another behind closed doors
And sometimes their own allies only discover the truth after foreign governments leak it first.
#ukashaexplains #news #fblifestyle #Trump #iran