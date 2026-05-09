Iran says UAE revoked licenses of Iranian schools after war

An Iranian education official said the UAE was the only country to revoke the licenses of Iranian schools following the recent war involving Iran, the US and Israel.

According to ISNA, the acting head of Iran’s Center for International Affairs and Overseas Schools said around 1,300 of the 2,300 Iranian students previously enrolled in UAE-based Iranian schools had transferred either to schools inside Iran or to international schools in the UAE.

The official said about 1,000 remaining students who could not return to Iran were being taught online through Iran’s school administration office in Istanbul.

Students in Iran’s final two years of high school who plan to take the national university entrance exam must sit final exams either inside Iran or in countries where official Iranian exam centers operate, including Oman, Qatar, Turkey, Kuwait and Iraq, the official added.