Iran says US violated ceasefire with attacks near Hormuz

Iran’s foreign ministry said on Friday that the United States violated the ceasefire by attacking two Iranian oil tankers near Jask port and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as several coastal areas overlooking the waterway.

In a statement, the ministry said the attacks took place late on Thursday and early Friday and were met with what it described as a “powerful response” by Iranian armed forces that prevented the attackers from achieving their objectives.

The ministry said the actions constituted a “clear violation” of the ceasefire agreement reached last month and accused Washington of “aggressive and provocative” behavior.

It also warned the UN Security Council and Secretary-General about what it described as the dangerous consequences of international inaction toward US conduct in the region.

Iran’s foreign ministry added that the presence of US forces in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman had become a source of instability rather than security.