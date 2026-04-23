Iran secures first payment from Hormuz transit fees despite global backlash

Read : Iran Collects First Official Revenue From Strait Of Hormuz Transit Fees

Iran has officially collected its first revenue from transit fees imposed on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement made on Thursday by Hamidreza Hajibabaei, the Deputy Speaker of Iran’s parliament. A second Iranian lawmaker, Alireza Salimi, confirmed the development in an interview with the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The fees, which vary depending on a vessel’s cargo type and assessed risk level, have been collected on an ad hoc basis since late March 2026. Bloomberg reported that payments of up to $2 million per voyage were being sought, with accepted currencies including Chinese yuan and cryptocurrency. Salimi stated that Iran determines both the amount and the method of collection, adding, “We determine the rules.”

Iran’s parliament had been working to formalize the fee structure through legislation recognizing Tehran’s authority over the waterway. An Iranian lawmaker previously confirmed the toll on state broadcaster IRIB, describing it as a reflection of Iran’s control over the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz, just 34 kilometers wide at its narrowest point, is a critical maritime chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas flows under normal conditions. Ship tracking data indicates that traffic through the strait currently remains more than 90 percent below pre-conflict levels, with only select vessels permitted passage following coordination with Iranian authorities.

The move has drawn scrutiny from international legal experts. Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, states bordering international straits are prohibited from charging fees solely for the right of passage.

Iran signed the convention in 1982 but has never ratified it, and Tehran has cited that distinction as the basis for its position.

Sources: ABC News, Bloomberg, Reuters, Tasnim News Agency, Vanguard News

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