Iran Secures Russian “Aircraft-Killer” Missiles as U.S.–Iran Tensions Escalate

Amid rising U.S.–Iran tensions, Iran has reportedly agreed to a secret €500 million arms deal with Russia to acquire advanced shoulder‑fired Verba surface‑to‑air missiles, capable of threatening low‑flying aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and drones.

Leaked documents suggest the agreement, signed in Moscow in December 2025, will deliver 500 man‑portable launch units and 2,500 9M336 missiles over a three‑year period (2027–2029). The Verba’s mobility and infrared-guided seekers make it a significant threat to low-altitude aircraft, though not decisive against a major power.

Reports indicate that Hezbollah’s missile capabilities may now be under Iranian command, and regional experts warn this strengthens Tehran’s strategic position while raising regional security risks.