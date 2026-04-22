Iran sets hard condition:no talks until us lifts hormuz blockade



Iran has made its position clear: it will not return to peace talks with the United States unless the maritime blockade around its ports in the Strait of Hormuz is lifted first.





Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the ongoing blockade violates the ceasefire terms and effectively means the conflict is still active despite diplomatic signals.





The move casts serious doubt over the chances of renewed negotiations in Pakistan, as neither side has deployed official delegations so far.





While Washington has shown flexibility by extending the ceasefire, Tehran’s demand raises the stakes—turning the blockade into the central pressure point of the entire crisis.