Iran ‘shadow fleet’ vessels bypass US blockade, Lloyd’s List reports

At least 26 vessels linked to Iran’s so-called “shadow fleet” have bypassed the US naval blockade despite Washington’s claims that it has turned back shipping bound for the country, according to maritime intelligence reported by Lloyd’s List.

The report cited tracking data showing continued tanker movements tied to Iranian trade since the blockade began.

Among them were several oil and gas tankers carrying Iranian energy exports that departed the Gulf region despite the restrictions, Lloyd’s List reported.

Iran has long relied on a network of ageing or lightly regulated vessels, often operating with obscured ownership or tracking data, to move oil in defiance of Western sanctions.

The report suggests that even under heightened military pressure, elements of that shadow fleet continue to operate.