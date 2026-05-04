Iran slams “Project Freedom,” warns of ceasefire breach



Ebrahim Azizi has warned that any U.S. intervention in the Strait of Hormuz will be treated as a ceasefire violation, sharply criticizing Washington’s newly announced “Project Freedom.”





Azizi dismissed the initiative as unrealistic, stating regional waters cannot be managed through “imaginary posts,” in a direct jab at Donald Trump.





While the U.S. frames the move as a humanitarian effort to ease maritime congestion, current reports suggest it functions more as a coordination mechanism among governments, insurers, and shipping operators — rather than direct naval escort operations.





Tensions remain high as both sides signal competing claims over control and security in one of the world’s most critical waterways.