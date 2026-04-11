BREAKING: Iran Slaps 30-Minute Attack Threat on US Destroyer – Ship Turns Back in Hormuz Standoff

Iran’s regime just showed its true colors during a shaky ceasefire. While US-Iran talks drag on in Pakistan, Tehran’s forces warned an American destroyer it would be blown up within 30 minutes if it entered the Strait of Hormuz without bowing to their demands. The US ship promptly reversed course.

This happened days into a fragile two-week truce pushed by President Trump to reopen the vital waterway that carries one-fifth of the world’s oil. Trump has repeatedly declared the strait is being cleared and free navigation restored, with American warships proving the point.

Iran, however, insists on playing toll booth operator, demanding permission, fees, and total control – turning international waters into their private chokehold.

The mullahs’ latest stunt exposes the weakness of negotiating with a regime that funds terror and bullies global shipping. Instead of honoring the deal to get oil flowing again, Tehran resorts to threats and spin, claiming victory while the US Navy demonstrates resolve. America won’t be dictated to by a fading dictatorship desperate to save face.