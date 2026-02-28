Iran strikes are not “America First”- GOP Rep. Thomas Massie

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, said the US strikes against Iran are “not ‘America first.’”

“I am opposed to this War. This is not ‘America First,’” Massie wrote on X Saturday morning, suggesting the president’s actions don’t align with his campaign promise and his base’s wish to avoid foreign entanglements.

The conservative Kentucky Republican, who’s been a thorn in the president’s side and is facing a Trump-backed primary challenger, renewed his calls for congressional authorization for military action in Iran.

“When Congress reconvenes, I will work with @RepRoKhanna to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran,” Massie wrote. “The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war.”

Khanna criticized Trump’s actions as “an illegal regime change war in Iran” and echoed calls for Congress to vote on their war powers resolution.

Massie and his Democratic colleague from California last year worked together to force a House vote on the release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.