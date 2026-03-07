HAPPENING NOW: IRAN STRIKES NEAR WORLD’S BUSIEST AIRPORT



Shockwaves rippled across the Middle East today after Iran launched drones and missiles that struck near Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the United Arab Emirates, sending panic through one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.





The strike, reported on March 7, 2026, is believed to be retaliation for recent US–Israeli military actions in the region. Explosions were reported close to the airport’s runways and terminal areas, prompting an immediate suspension of flights and emergency lockdown procedures.





Airport authorities confirmed that several staff members were injured, though no passenger fatalities have been reported so far. Initial assessments indicate minor structural damage to facilities near the airfield, but the attack triggered widespread disruption to global travel as aircraft were diverted and departures halted.





Security forces have been deployed around the airport while emergency teams assess the situation. The incident marks a dramatic escalation in regional tensions and raises fears that critical international infrastructure could become targets in the growing confrontation.