IRAN STUDIED AMERICA’S DEFEATS IN AFGHANISTAN AND IRAQ — AND BUILT THEIR ENTIRE WAR STRATEGY AROUND



And they said it out loud. To the whole world.





Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted this directly —



“We’ve had two decades to study the defeats of the US military to our immediate east and west. We’ve incorporated the lessons accordingly. Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war.”





East of Iran Afghanistan. America spent 20 years there. Trillions of dollars. Thousands of soldiers. And left in defeat.





West of Iran Iraq. America invaded. Destroyed the government. Lost control. And eventually withdrew with nothing to show for it.





Iran watched BOTH of those wars from their border. They studied every mistake America made. Every weakness exposed. Every strategy that failed.



And they built their entire military doctrine around those lessons.





They call it Mosaic Defense 31 autonomous local commanders who can continue fighting INDEPENDENTLY even if central command is completely destroyed. You cannot cut the head off this snake. It has 31 heads.





Trump said this operation would end in 2 to 3 days.



By day two he was already saying it could take 4 WEEKS.





Africa this is what happens when a nation STUDIES its enemy instead of fearing them. Iran didn’t panic. They prepared. For TWO DECADES.





That is the kind of strategic thinking every African nation needs RIGHT NOW.