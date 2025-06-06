Iran supreme leader accuse US of possessing atomic bombs to cause massive destruction across the world

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is not ending his personal feud with the United States anytime soon.

He has publicly criticized the United States for possessing atomic bombs while questioning Iran’s nuclear program.

In an X post via his official X account, he once again questioned the US’ decision to poke nose into Iran’s affairs.

The X post reads , “You Americans possess atomic bombs and have the massive destruction of the world at your disposal. What business is it of yours whether the Iranian nation should or shouldn’t have uranium enrichment?”

The post was part of his broader rejection of a U.S. proposal for a new nuclear deal,l between Iran and the United States.

He labeled the deal as one which is 100 percent against his countries Iran’s interest

The Iran supreme leader emphasized that uranium enrichment is key to their pursuit of energy independence.

Many believes Khamenei’s comments reflect Iran’s long-standing defiance of U.S. demands to halt its nuclear activities.

He went on to frame the U.S in multiple posts as hypocritical for maintaining its own nuclear arsenal while pressuring Iran.