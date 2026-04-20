IRAN TELLS TRUMP: NO DEAL — THE WORLD IS WATCHING

Iran has officially rejected a second round of peace talks with the United States and the world is on edge.

Despite Trump announcing that a high-level US delegation including VP JD Vance was flying to Islamabad, Pakistan for negotiations, Tehran shut the door.

Iran’s official state news agency IRNA cited Trump’s excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, and the ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports which Tehran calls a direct violation of the ceasefire as reasons for walking away.

Trump fired back, accusing Iran of a “serious ceasefire violation” and announcing the US seized an Iranian cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman that refused to stop.

The ceasefire itself is set to expire on April 22nd just days away.

For Africa, this matters more than most think. The Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway at the centre of this standoff carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil and gas.

Every time it closes or tensions spike, African nations pay more at the pump, more for imports, and more to keep the lights on.

The world said peace was possible. Iran just said: not on these terms.

African hype media