IRAN TELLS TRUMP: THIS WAR ENDS WHEN WE DECIDE — NOT YOU

Iran has flatly rejected a US-brokered 45-day ceasefire proposal — calling it “illogical” and unacceptable as the war enters its 38th day.

Iranian Army Spokesman Mohammad Akraminia declared: “We can continue the war as long as the political authorities see fit” — adding Iran will fight until it reaches a point where it “will not witness another war.”

Tehran sent a 10-point rejection to Washington through Pakistani intermediaries — demanding reparations, lifting of sanctions, and a permanent end to hostilities — not a temporary pause.

Iran’s conditions include a complete halt to aggression, control over the Strait of Hormuz, war reparations, and sanctions relief — terms the US has not accepted.

Brent crude is trading above $110 a barrel as markets brace for further escalation. Trump has threatened to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges if the Strait remains closed.

African hype media