Breaking News: Iran Threatens Strike on Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Facility if U.S. and Israel Pursue Regime Change





Iran has warned that it could target Israel’s sensitive nuclear infrastructure, including the Dimona Nuclear Research Center, if the United States and Israel attempt to topple the Iranian government.





According to reports citing Iranian officials, the warning was issued amid escalating tensions following ongoing military confrontation between Iran and Israel and recent U.S. involvement in strikes against Iranian targets. Iranian sources stated that any effort by Washington and Tel Aviv to pursue regime change in Tehran would be treated as a direct existential threat, and in such a scenario Iran would consider striking key Israeli strategic sites.





The Dimona Nuclear Research Center, located in Israel’s Negev Desert, is widely believed to be the core of Israel’s nuclear program and is considered one of the country’s most heavily protected strategic facilities. Although Israel maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity, the site has long been regarded by analysts as central to Israel’s nuclear deterrent capability.





The statement reflects a sharp escalation in rhetoric as the regional conflict continues to intensify, with both sides signaling readiness to expand the scope of potential targets if the confrontation widens further.



Source: The Times of Israel