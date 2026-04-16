Iran Threatens to Shut 3 Key Waters If Hormuz Blockade Continues



Iran has issued a high-level warning that it may move to restrict maritime routes across the Red Sea, Persian Gulf, and Gulf of Oman if U.S. blockade measures remain in place.





Iranian military officials signaled that continued pressure on its shipping could be viewed as a breach of the recent ceasefire framework, stressing that key trade flows could be impacted if tensions escalate further.





Analysts note the risk of wider disruption, particularly around strategic chokepoints linked to global energy supply, as both sides maintain firm positions.





Meanwhile, U.S. forces continue enforcement operations, reporting no successful attempts to reach Iranian ports in the past 48 hours.