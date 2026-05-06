Iran Tightens Control Over Hormuz — All Vessels Must Seek Approval



Iran has introduced a new mechanism to regulate maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, requiring all vessels to obtain prior authorization before transit.





According to Iranian state-linked reports, ships must receive confirmation via email from a newly established authority, the “Persian Gulf Strait Administration (PGSA),” detailing navigation rules and compliance requirements before being allowed to pass.





All vessels are also required to adjust their operational procedures in line with the new framework and secure official clearance prior to entering the strait.





Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has presented a map outlining what it describes as a “new control zone,” stretching from near Qeshm Island in the west toward Umm Al Quwain, and eastward to areas between Iran’s coastal highlands and Fujairah.





The move signals a significant escalation in Iran’s assertion of authority over one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, as tensions in the region remain high.