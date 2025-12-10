BREAKING NEWS: Iran to Test First Nuclear-Powered Missile This Month

Iran’s Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani has announced plans for the first test of a nuclear-powered missile, directly challenging U.S. restrictions and raising fresh questions about regional security and deterrence. 

This move comes at a time of stalled nuclear talks and heightened strategic competition in the Middle East, adding a new layer of complexity to already fragile balances of power.

Is this a sign of technological progress and strategic autonomy, or a potential flashpoint that could increase the risk of miscalculation and conflict?