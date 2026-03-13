Iran Turns to Russia for Urgent Humanitarian Aid



Iran has formally requested urgent humanitarian assistance from Russia after weeks of heavy airstrikes severely damaged hospitals and emergency facilities across the country.





According to Maria Zakharova, the Iranian healthcare system is under extreme pressure with hospitals overwhelmed by casualties, particularly among women and children.





President Vladimir Putin has ordered immediate aid delivery, with Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia already dispatching more than 13 tons of medical supplies to Azerbaijan for onward transfer into Iran.





Moscow also called on the United States and Israel to halt military operations and return to diplomatic negotiations.