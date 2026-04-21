Iran undecided on talks : oil jumps 5% as ceasefire nears deadline



Iran has yet to confirm whether it will join a new round of peace talks with the United States in Pakistan, as uncertainty grows ahead of the ceasefire deadline.





Tehran signaled a cautiously positive stance toward negotiations, but cited ongoing U.S. actions—including port restrictions and regional strikes—as key obstacles to diplomatic progress.





U.S. Vice President JD Vance, leading the American delegation, has not yet arrived in Pakistan, despite Islamabad preparing to host talks and deploying nearly 20,000 security personnel.





Washington is reportedly aiming to resume negotiations before the two-week ceasefire expires, while also indicating it may reconsider maritime restrictions under mediation efforts.





Meanwhile, tensions remain high after recent threats and military actions on both sides, with Iran rejecting claims over nuclear concessions and warning of retaliation if critical infrastructure is targeted.





Global oil prices have surged around 5%, as fears grow that the ceasefire could collapse and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to impact energy flows.