Breaking News: Iran Unveils “Operation Madman” Strategy to Escalate Costs and Force U.S.-Israel Withdrawal in Ongoing Conflict





Iranian officials have revealed a defiant resilience plan amid intensifying U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, asserting that their government can endure the attacks and that Washington and Tel Aviv will ultimately lose appetite for prolonged war.





The strategy, codenamed Operation Madman, involves deliberately raising the economic, regional, and strategic costs of the conflict—through targeted actions against U.S. interests, allies, and key infrastructure across the Middle East to pressure the adversaries into backing down or “blinking first.”





This approach was developed following a prior 12-day U.S.-Israeli campaign in June that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, with orders reportedly tracing back to the late Supreme Leader Ay∆tollah ∆li Kh∆menei to “set the Middle East aflame” in the event of renewed aggression or his own de∆th.





The revelations come as the war enters its second week, marked by heavy strikes on Tehran and Iranian retaliatory actions in the Persian Gulf region, with no clear endgame in sight according to U.S. assessments.