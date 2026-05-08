Iran unveils underground tunnel packed with fast attack boats



Iranian media has released images showing large numbers of fast attack boats positioned inside an underground naval tunnel facility, highlighting Tehran’s continued focus on asymmetric maritime warfare capabilities.





Military analysts say Iran appears capable of rapidly deploying and replenishing these small naval craft, while also maintaining quick mobilization and operational readiness in a short period of time.





The fast boats are widely viewed as a key element of Iran’s naval strategy in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, where swarm-style tactics could complicate operations for larger warships and commercial vessels.





The latest images are expected to raise further attention over Iran’s underground military infrastructure as regional tensions remain elevated.