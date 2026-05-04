IRAN–US DEAL ON THE TABLE? LEAKED DETAILS REVEAL PLAN TO END WAR, EASE SANCTIONS, AND FREEZE NUCLEAR PROGRAM — BUT CAN IT REALLY HOLD





New details have emerged about a proposed agreement between Iran and the United States, outlining a step-by-step plan aimed at ending ongoing tensions, reducing nuclear risks, and easing economic pressure





According to reports, the proposal includes:



• Ending the conflict across the region within 30 days

• Creating an international framework to prevent future war

• A mutual non-aggression pact between Iran and the US

• Inclusion of regional allies — including Israel — in the agreement





On the economic and military side:



• Gradual lifting of blockades on Iranian ports

• Reopening of key routes like the Strait of Hormuz

• Withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran





The nuclear aspect is one of the most critical parts:



• Iran would pause uranium enrichment for up to 15 years

• After that, enrichment resumes at a low level (3.6%)

• No destruction of nuclear infrastructure

• Options to manage uranium stockpiles, including transfer or dilution





This proposal could mark a major turning point in global politics — but it also raises serious questions.





Is this a genuine path to peace, or just a temporary pause in a much deeper conflict?



What do you think — breakthrough or delay tactic?