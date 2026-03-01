Iran-US-Israel Tensions Escalate as Top Iranian Military Leader Reportedly  Unalived in New Airstrike

Iran-US-Israel Tensions Escalate as Top Iranian Military Leader Reportedly Killed in New Airstrike





Abdolrahim Mousavi, Iran’s Chief of Staff, has reportedly been killed in a fresh wave of airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel, according to Iranian state television on Sunday.





Mousavi, regarded as a key figure within Iran’s military leadership, is said to have died amid intensifying regional hostilities. His reported death represents another major setback for Iran’s defence command and comes less than 24 hours after reports emerged about the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in what was described as a joint US-Israeli strike.





Observers believe that the continued targeting of Iran’s senior leadership could significantly disrupt the country’s command structure and further destabilise the Middle East.





Reports indicate that US President Donald Trump has suggested that military operations against Iran’s top commanders may continue. According to sources, Trump signalled that the strikes would persist until Iran’s senior military leadership is completely dismantled, raising concerns about prolonged tensions in the region.





Meanwhile, Iran is expected to act swiftly to address the leadership gap created by Khamenei’s reported death. The Guardian reported that interim arrangements have been proposed to steer the country during this transitional period.





Under the temporary framework, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, and another senior legal official are anticipated to manage state affairs.





Additionally, Iranian state television named Mohammad Mokhber as the designated successor to Khamenei. Mokhber, a longtime adviser to the late leader, previously served as acting president following the sudden death of former President Ebrahim Raisi in 2024 and held the role of First Vice President from 2021 to 2024.





The situation remains dynamic, with international leaders closely observing developments as tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel continue to rise.