IRAN USING INFLATABLE DECOY WEAPONS TO FOOL AIRSTRIKES



Iran is reportedly deploying large inflatable decoys shaped like tanks, helicopters, and missile launchers to confuse U.S. and Israeli forces.





From the air, these fake military machines look real, making it difficult for drones, satellites, and fighter jets to immediately distinguish them from actual equipment.



🎯 The goal:

• Trick enemy surveillance

• Waste expensive missiles and airstrikes on fake targets

• Protect real military hardware





Military analysts say this low-cost but clever tactic can force opponents to strike empty decoys instead of real weapons systems.





Inflatable military decoys have been used in past wars, but their reported use now highlights how modern warfare combines high-tech weapons with simple deception strategies.





More updates expected as the situation develops.