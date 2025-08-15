Iran visit by SANDF chief draws fire; Ramaphosa says he was not informed





General Rudzani Maphwanya, Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), has drawn criticism after visiting Iran and making statements expressing political solidarity with the country.





According to reports, Maphwanya said South Africa and Iran share “common goals,” voiced support for oppressed populations worldwide, and condemned Israeli actions in Gaza.





His comments have prompted backlash. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the Ministry of Defence emphasized that foreign policy is the prerogative of the President and does not reflect official government positions.





The Democratic Alliance has called for Maphwanya to be court-martialed for breaching military neutrality.





President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office described the visit as “ill-advised,” noting it could complicate diplomatic efforts with the United States.





According to presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, the President was not aware of Maphwanya’s visit.





Maphwanya is expected to provide explanations to DIRCO and the Ministry of Defence upon his return.