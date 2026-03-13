IRAN WAR – BIG UPDATE – from financial expert Robert Kiyosaki.



“If you work for Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, IBM or Palantir in the Middle East — Iran just put a target on your back.





This is not a headline from a conspiracy website, for anyone thinking it’s not true.

This is from Iran’s IRGC.





Their central military command. Published on Telegram by Tasnim News Agency — the official mouthpiece of the Revolutionary Guard.





Here’s what happened…



Israel struck a bank branch in Tehran. Iran called it an “illegitimate and unusual act in war.”



And then Iran changed the rules of this entire conflict.





The IRGC announced: “The enemy has left our hands open to targeting economic centers and banks belonging to the United States and Israel in the region.”



Then Tasnim published a list. Three slides on Telegram. Approximately 30 targets. Named. Located. Described.





– Google’s Dubai office and Qatar cloud center.



– Amazon’s offices in Tel Aviv and Haifa — plus more AWS data centers.



– Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, IBM, Palantir — offices across Israel and Gulf states.

Iran called them “enemy technology infrastructure.”





Then added: “As the scope of the regional war expands to infrastructure war, the scope of Iran’s legitimate targets expands.”



Let me explain why this is a completely different kind of threat.





When missiles hit military bases, soldiers expect that. That’s the known risk of war.



But when you’re an engineer at a Google office in Dubai, sitting at your desk writing code, you didn’t sign up for war.





That randomness is the entire point.



War doesn’t win by killing soldiers. It wins by making ordinary people feel like nowhere is safe.



It wins when companies evacuate staff.



When talent refuses to relocate. When billions in AI infrastructure investment starts looking for the exit.





Iran understands this perfectly.



And the financial damage has already started.



AWS data centers in the UAE and Bahrain were already struck in earlier Iranian attacks, taking banking, payments and enterprise services offline.





Here’s the detail that should terrify every CFO in the region: standard insurance policies do not cover losses from war or military action.



Every dollar of damage, uninsured. Think about what’s actually at stake.





– Microsoft committed $15 billion to UAE infrastructure by 2029.





– Oracle, Nvidia and Cisco are all part of OpenAI’s Stargate AI campus in the UAE — a 10-square-mile, 5-gigawatt facility.



– Saudi Arabia’s Humain is pouring billions more into regional AI buildouts.



This is where the next decade of AI gets built.





Iran just declared it a war zone.



Iran also warned civilians to “not be within one kilometer of banks” across the region.





This statement is designed to empty offices. To make every person working near a bank or a tech campus question whether they should show up tomorrow.





That uncertainty is the weapon.



I’ve been watching this war for 12 days. It started with missiles and fighter jets. Now it’s targeting the cloud infrastructure that runs the global economy. The battlefield keeps expanding.