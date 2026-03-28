Iran warns civilians to avoid US-linked sites as Hormuz tensions escalate



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned civilians in Gulf states to stay away from areas hosting US military personnel, including bases and hotels, amid rising regional tensions.





The warning, reported by Iranian state-linked media, urges residents to distance themselves from locations associated with American forces, accusing the US and Israel of “using civilians as human shields.”





The development comes as Kuwait reported damage to a key port following a suspected drone strike, signaling a widening security risk across the Gulf.





Separately, the IRGC announced it had intercepted three commercial vessels of different nationalities attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz without prior coordination, stressing that all ships must seek approval before passage.





Analysts warn the situation reflects increasing pressure on critical maritime routes, raising the risk of miscalculation that could disrupt global energy flows and further escalate the US-Iran standoff.