Breaking News : Iran Warns Europe Joining War With US And Israel Will Be Treated As “Act Of War”





Iran has issued a stark warning to European nations, declaring that any military involvement alongside the United States and Israel in the ongoing conflict would be considered a direct act of war against Tehran.





Speaking during a press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that if European countries participate in operations targeting Iran, they will be regarded as accomplices to aggression and treated as active belligerents in the war. He emphasized that such involvement would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict and trigger a direct response from Iran.





“It would be an act of war. Any such act against Iran would be regarded as complicity with the aggressors. It would be regarded as an act of war against Iran,” Baqaei stated while responding to questions about potential European military participation.





The warning comes after Germany, the United Kingdom, and France signaled that they could take defensive measures, including actions aimed at neutralizing Iranian missile-launching capabilities amid the rapidly escalating regional confrontation.





Tehran’s message underscores growing fears that the war could expand beyond the current battlefield if additional Western powers become directly involved. Analysts warn that any European military intervention could transform the conflict into a broader multinational war, significantly increasing the risk of escalation across the Middle East and beyond.





As tensions continue to rise, global leaders are calling for restraint while monitoring the possibility that the crisis could widen into a much larger international confrontation.



Source: NDTV / AFP