Iran welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, crediting Hezbollah ‘resistance’

Iran has welcomed a ceasefire in Lebanon, describing it as both a diplomatic success and the result of Hezbollah’s “resistance”.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said Tehran viewed the truce as part of a broader understanding with the United States, reached through talks mediated by Pakistan. He stressed that Iran had consistently pushed for a wider regional ceasefire.

Senior officials also credited Hezbollah’s role, with parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf saying in an Arabic post on X that the agreement was “nothing but a result of the steadfastness of Hezbollah and the unity of the Axis of Resistance” – a term Tehran uses for its network of regional allied groups.

Esmail Qaani, commander of the extraterritorial Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, called Hezbollah the “victor”, insisting that the deal was the result of the steadfast resilience of Lebanon’s resistance and the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian state media largely echoed the line of senior officials in portraying the Lebanon ceasefire as the result of Hezbollah’s “resistance” and Tehran’s diplomatic pressure.

Rolling news channel IRINN said this morning that Iran’s and Hezbollah’s resistance “forced” the US and Israel “to accept a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon”.- BBC