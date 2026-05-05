Iran will be ‘blown off the face of the Earth’ if it attacks US vessels, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Monday that Iran would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if the country attacks US vessels during “Project Freedom”.

He also said Iran has become “much more malleable” in peace negotiations, while saying the US had better military resources than Iran.

Trump’s comments came after he said on Truth Social that US forces had struck seven Iranian “small boats” as part of its operation to open the Strait of Hormuz. The US also said it had shot down Iranian drones and missiles.

The president announced the operation on Sunday, claiming the US had been asked by countries “from all over the world” to help free their commercial ships which were “locked up” in the strait.